Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, when they start putting on the commercials for the COVID vaccine, what will the people in the commercials be doing? Joanna Hausmann.

JOANNA HAUSMANN: It'll feature people licking every surface they come into contact with because, thankfully, now they aren't horrible people. They are just weird.

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They'll show a couple going on a very expensive date, and she will say, he's run out of excuses.

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: They'll be punching big, strong triplets by the name of mumps, measles and rubella.

HAUSMANN: (Laughter).

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of that, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maeve Higgins, Alonzo Bodden and Joanna Hausmann. Welcome to our show. You were great.

Thanks to all of you for listening. We can see it from here, right, guys? Just a few more weeks. We will get there. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.