Canadians In Alberta Are Warned: Don't Let Moose Lick Your Car

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canadians, you have been warned. Do not let moose lick your car. That message started flashing on electronic signs in Jasper, Alberta, over the weekend. In the Canadian Rockies, the moose population has learned that cars can be a source of salt in the winter. The moose need salt in their diet, but officials say large animals getting too attracted to cars and roads can be a bad combination. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.