Predictions
MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be written on Joe Biden's cast? Faith Salie?
FAITH SALIE: Joe, put your feet up. I got this. XO, Kamala.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
JOBRANI: Jessi Klein.
JESSI KLEIN: I think Major the dog will write, one mistake, and you're getting a cat?
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
JOBRANI: Eugene Cordero.
EUGENE CORDERO: Use me to walk. Signed Joe Biden.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
JOBRANI: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Eugene Cordero, Jessi Klein. Thanks to all of you for listening. Thanks to Peter Sagal's baby for showing up, so I could get this gig.
KLEIN: Yay.
SALIE: Yay.
JOBRANI: I'm Maz Jobrani, and we'll see you next week.
This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.