Jingle Johns Do Double Duty As Singing Choir

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hoping to flush away our problems, an Indiana sanitation company had an idea.

(As Buddy) The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

It's called the Jingle Johns. The company took 32 Porta-Johns and arranged them in rows like a choir. Animated faces on each one lip-sync as Christmas classics play. Come see the show. There's no line for the bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.