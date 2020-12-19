Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will replace Christmas trees this year? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Pyramids of empty Amazon boxes. And then we can wipe the British Commonwealth's eye (ph) with the day after Christmas being Unboxing Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: We're going to cut off our pants and turn them into wreaths - 'cause what else are we going to do with pants anymore?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: We'll replace trees with a naturally occurring winter resource that we will never run out of - mounds of slush. Everyone, gather around and trim the slush with ornaments and lights, and then watch it melt slowly into the carpet.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. Thanks to Peter Grosz, Helen Hong and Tom Bodett. And thanks to all of you listeners for sticking with us this whole year. It was a really tough time, but we got through it together. No matter what happens in 2021, whether things get better or they're just terrible in a whole new way, we are looking forward to getting together with all of you each week and making fun of everything that goes wrong. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.