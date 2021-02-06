Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the first big change the new guy makes at Amazon? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Alexa will change her name to Bill and finally start swearing.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFECT)

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He's going to prove to the world that he's nothing like Jeff Bezos by buying a newspaper, fighting with the president, shaving his head and getting a divorce.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Laci Mosley.

LACI MOSLEY: He's going to turn that arrow on the logo upside down from a smile to a frown because it's time to keep it real. Working at Amazon can be trash. It's time to rebrand.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Hey, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Peter Grosz and Laci Mosley. You did a great job. Welcome to our show. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Hey, we're here for each other. We'll see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.