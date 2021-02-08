© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Scientists Say Eavesdropping Is A Trait Shared By Monkeys, Humans

Published February 8, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer with news that scientists have found another common trait shared by monkeys and humans - eavesdropping. Researchers at the University of Zurich discovered that marmosets are capable of understanding conversations between other monkeys and of judging whether they want to interact with those monkeys. Now they just need to perfect looking away quickly when the other monkeys notice they're listening. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.