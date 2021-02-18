© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Driver's License Photo Surprises California Woman

Published February 18, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Most of us have taken a bad driver's license picture. Lesley Pilgrim of Sacramento was surprised to get a new license featuring a photo of her wearing a facemask. Pilgrim says she'd been vigilant not to remove her mask too early at the DMV - a good intention that backfired. The ID is valid, but DMV officials say they'll have her return to take a more conventionally disappointing photo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.