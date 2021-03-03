© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DNA Test Confirms Former Restaurant Workers Are Sisters

Published March 3, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met in 2013 while working in a Connecticut restaurant. They bonded over things they had in common, like Dominican tattoos and being adopted. They recently found out they have one more thing in common, the same birth parents. They suspected they might be related, but an error on adoption papers initially made that seem impossible. Then a DNA test confirmed they are, in fact, sisters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.