PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Well, Brian, Charla and Peter are all tied with three.

SAGAL: OK. You're all tied. So, Brian, why don't you go first? Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, New York Governor blank says he will not resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

BRIAN BABYLON: Nipple Ring Cuomo.

PETER GROSZ: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Or Andrew, as he is often known.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, a court in France sentenced former president blank to three years for corruption.

BABYLON: Sarkozy (ph).

SAGAL: Sarkozy, close enough.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a watchdog group found that former secretary of transportation blank had used her office to benefit her family.

BABYLON: Elaine Chao.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a woman in Tulsa was arrested on charges that she had blanked her neighbor's goat.

BABYLON: Cooked.

SAGAL: Painted it blue. After an announcement that six of his books would no longer be published due to offensive content, blank shot up the best-seller charts.

BABYLON: The good Dr. Seuss.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Beyond Meat announced a new partnership with fast food giant blank.

BABYLON: McDonald's.

SAGAL: You're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Broadway performer Aaron Tveit...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Is favored to win the award for best actor at this year's Tony Awards because he is blank.

BABYLON: Dead.

SAGAL: No, the only person nominated for best actor in a musical. Thanks to the pandemic temporarily halting all theater productions, "Moulin Rouge!'s" Aaron Tveit was the only person nominated for best actor in a musical at this year's Tony Awards. But here's the thing. Because of the way Tony voting works, he can still lose.

GROSZ: Do you have to get a certain percentage of voters or something?

SAGAL: Apparently. How awful would it be to anxiously wait for the envelope to open and hear, and the Tony goes to B, none of the above.

GROSZ: B - and B is none of the...

SAGAL: And then the camera's on you 'cause you're the only person on camera, and you have to be happy for nobody at all.

GROSZ: Also, when is B none of the above? It's got to be D.

SAGAL: Well, it's only - there's only an A.

GROSZ: I know (laughter).

SAGAL: There's A, Aaron Tveit. B, none of the above. That's all they have.

BABYLON: (Laughter).

GROSZ: That's funny.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Brian do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Brian had five right for 10 more points. He now has 13 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: All right, Charla. You're up next. Here we go. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, Democrats announced plans to narrow who could get checks in the new blank bill.

CHARLA LAURISTON: COVID relief.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following opposition from Republicans, the White House withdrew the nomination of blank to head of the Office of Management and Budget.

LAURISTON: Nina Tandem (ph)?

SAGAL: Close enough, Neera Tanden.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the House canceled their Thursday session after being warned of far-right extremists who plan to attack the blank.

LAURISTON: Capitol.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In London, passengers were delayed for hours, and a high-speed train was taken out of service because it blanked.

LAURISTON: Stopped.

SAGAL: It had a cat on it. On Sunday, Costco raised its blank to $16 an hour.

LAURISTON: Minimum wage.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling, police in Washington have been told to stop making arrests for blank.

LAURISTON: No masks.

SAGAL: No, no more arrests for possession of marijuana.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: This week, a woman told BuzzFeed that thanks to recent events, she now regrets getting a tattoo that simply said blank.

LAURISTON: Pill popper.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, she regrets getting a giant Q tattooed on the back of her neck.

LAURISTON: Oh, God.

BABYLON: The woman says that she got the tattoo years ago as part of an inside joke between her and her friend. It was definitely not a reference to Q, the deep state source at the heart of QAnon, which is exactly what Q would say. Am I right? It's pretty embarrassing now.

LAURISTON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: But honestly, the worst thing about having a giant Q tattoo is that it is useless unless she's standing next to someone with a giant U tattoo.

LAURISTON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Bill, how did Charla do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Good start for a first-timer. She had four right for eight more points. She now has 11. But Brian still has the lead with 13.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: OK. And how many, then, does Peter Grosz need to win?

KURTIS: Well, Peter needs five to tie, six to win.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. Peter, this is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Monday, the White House announced they'd allow separated blanks to be reunited in the U.S.

GROSZ: Families.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Investment app Robinhood is now facing over 50 lawsuits over its decision to suspend trading of blank.

GROSZ: GameStop.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, security forces continued their violent crackdown against people protesting the military coup in blank.

GROSZ: Myanmar.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the White House announced a new round of sanctions against blank for the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.

GROSZ: Russia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, private space company blank launched 60 new satellites into orbit.

GROSZ: SpaceX?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After receiving a $9,000 electric bill, a man in blank filed a $1 billion class-action lawsuit against Griddy energy company.

GROSZ: Texas?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a plastic surgeon came under fire after he...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Attended virtual traffic court while blanking.

GROSZ: Doing plastic surgery of some kind.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The plastic surgeon attended a Zoom traffic court hearing midoperation, showing that not only is he a bad driver. He is a bad doctor. The court session started off really well when the judge said, it looks like you're in an operating room. And the doctor said, I am. While both the judge and the medical community are upset about the incident, the patient just said, I have no complaints - from his mouth, which is now on his elbow.

LAURISTON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Bill, did Peter do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, he did very well. Seven right for 14 more points. His total is 17. He is the champion this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Peter. That was very, very strong.

GROSZ: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.