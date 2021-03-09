New Zealand Teenager Attempts Record For Swinging On A Playground Set

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The pandemic has many of us doing more outdoor activities. One teenager in New Zealand was outside playing so long he may have set a world record. Seventeen-year-old Patrick Cooper spent 36 hours swinging on a playground set, possibly breaking a Guinness World Record of 32 hours. Patrick started at 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, finished at 10:23 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but he slept through his alarm - super motivated, but still a teenager.