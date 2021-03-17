Dog Takes Owner's Car For A Short Spin. Trip Stops Abruptly

NOEL KING, HOST:

A Wisconsin man recently had a "Dude, Where's My Car?" moment after making a quick stop at a bakery. He put his car in park, left his dog for just a few minutes, and when he came back, the car was gone. He says his 5-year-old Australian shepherd Callie knocked the shifter out of park and crashed into an art museum across the street. No one was hurt. And the man says Callie will not be driving again any time soon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.