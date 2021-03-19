© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Health Order Lifts Some Restrictions In Milwaukee

WUWM | By LaToya Dennis
Published March 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT
keep_your_distance_downtown_08-20_ls.jpeg
Lauren Sigfusson
/
WUWM
A sign in downtown Milwaukee encourages people to social distance.

Beginning Friday, people with family members in long-term care facilities in Milwaukee will be able to visit them. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Thursday in a city/county COVID-19 update.

“So all of those heartbreaking stories that you see about grandma or grandpa not being able to talk to their grandkids in person, I’m hoping we’ll never see another one of those stories in our lives,” Barrett said.

The change comes as restrictions are also being lessened on restaurants and bars. Under the new Milwaukee Health Department order, restaurants and bars that do not have an approved safety plan in place will now be allowed less than 50% total occupancy, compared to the previous 25%.

Child care centers can operate at full capacity and people who work at salons and spas will be allowed to have up to three clients per person in the building at the same time.

Kirsten Johnson, the new Milwaukee health commissioner, said the health department has also added both the disease burden and the adult vaccination rate to the list of criteria to determine how Milwaukee is doing in containing the virus.

Johnson said the goal is to better align with the Centers For Disease Control. “Our intention with the new orders is for Milwaukee businesses and organizations to have a better understanding of where we are headed or if cases reverse or begin to increase again where we would go back to,” she said.

It was exactly one year ago that the city of Milwaukee logged its first death from COVID-19.

LaToya Dennis
LaToya Dennis joined WUWM in October 2006 as a reporter / producer. LaToya began her career in public radio as a part-time reporter for WKAR AM/FM in East Lansing, Michigan. She worked as general assignment reporter for WKAR for one and a half years while working toward a master's degree in Journalism from Michigan State University. While at WKAR, she covered General Motors plant closings, city and state government, and education among other critical subjects.
