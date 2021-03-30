© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin To Make Those 16 And Older Eligible For The COVID-19 Vaccine By May

WUWM | By Simone Cazares
Published March 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
With over a million Wisconsin residents already receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Evers said the state is still on track to make the shots available to everyone 16 and older.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May. Evers made the statement on Monday following the most recent increase in vaccine eligibility a week earlier to include those 16 and older with certain health conditions.

Across the state, more than a million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Evers said that’s because the state has partnered with community leaders who are encouraging others to get the vaccine.

“At the end of the day, it's about local validators, and whether it's a local minister or whether it's a local community leader ... that's who we're encouraging to step up,” he said. “We believe at the end of the day that is how we're going to change it.”

Still with new variants of the coronavirus being discovered each day, Evers said the state is working as quickly as possible to get more people vaccinated.

"There is going to be a rush to vaccinate and make sure that we're mitigating against those variations too,” he said. “It looks at this point in time that some of them might be transmitted easier and so on, but to make sure that we win this race, first of all we have to get people vaccinated.”

As more people continue to become eligible for the vaccine, Evers said it’s important that everyone continue to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.

