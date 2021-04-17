Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next shocking revelation from reality TV? Brian Babylon.
BRIAN BABYLON: Next season's "My 400-lb Life" will be about 800 supermodels that live in an apartment in New York City.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: The next wine swilling, overly tanned, blowsy Real Housewife of Potomac will be John Boehner.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.
JOSH GONDELMAN: "Love Island" will be revealed to have secretly been filming on a peninsula.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon...
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: ...Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.