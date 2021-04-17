Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next shocking revelation from reality TV? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Next season's "My 400-lb Life" will be about 800 supermodels that live in an apartment in New York City.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: The next wine swilling, overly tanned, blowsy Real Housewife of Potomac will be John Boehner.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: "Love Island" will be revealed to have secretly been filming on a peninsula.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon...

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: ...Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

