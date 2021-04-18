Sunday Puzzle: Vowel Replacement

On-air Challenge: I'm going to read you some clues. The answer to each one is one of the words in the clue with its vowel sound changed.

Example: What fish bite --> BAIT (the word "bite" with the long-I sound changed to a long-A)

1. What a babe might wear in a high chair

2. Family dude

3. River seen in Paris

4. Waters that run through Cologne

5. Something that goes "boom!"

6. What you bowl with

7. What the government takes from your income

8. What a hat adds to your body

9. Where to order a beer

10. Something that will go round and round

11. What a cryptographer could read

12. Word that means "strange"

13. When night is done

Last week's challenge: Think of part of the body in seven letters. Add an "N" and rearrange all the letters to name two more parts of the body (none related to the original word). What body parts are these?

Challenge answer: KNEECAP + N -> NAPE + NECK

Winner: Mark Stefaniak of Ludington, Mich.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. Name a famous actor — 4 letters in the first name, 7 letters in the last. You can change the first letter of the actor's first name to name a bird. And you can change the first letter of the actor's last name to name a mammal. Who's the actor?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

