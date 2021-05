Alligator In Florida Forces Abrupt End To Fishing Trip

NOEL KING, HOST:

For Tommy Lee, a fishing trip in the Florida Everglades almost turned into a nightmare. While reeling in his line, a huge alligator emerged from the water. At first, Lee was calm.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOMMY LEE: Got to be careful here.

KING: But then the 11-foot gator chased him.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER SPLASHING)

KING: What happened next? A staredown. Tommy lost.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEE: I am out of here.

