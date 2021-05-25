Georgia County Residents Call 911 After Multiple Alarms Go Off

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Concerned residents of Union County, Ga., have been calling 911 after hearing alarms go off in their neighborhoods. The county responders posted on Facebook that the alarms are actually coming from this year's swarm of cicadas. Their singing can sound like a car alarm that reaches 120 decibels - really loud. We've got them here in D.C. and hear it, too. If you'd been stuck underground for 17 years, you might sing your way through your new life, too. It's MORNING EDITION.