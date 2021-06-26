Milwaukee Bucks Tie Series With Atlanta, Head South For Game 3 Sunday Night

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals playoff series in Atlanta Sunday night, with their best of seven NBA matchup against the Hawks now tied at one game apiece.

The Bucks easily defeated the Hawks Friday night at the Fiserv Forum, 125-91.

Milwaukee outscored Atlanta 43-17 in the second quarter to expand an early lead to 32 points at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points, driving to the basket with intensity. Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game that Antetokounmpo "set a tone early. There's a couple drives and finishes that were kind of what we expect from Giannis. He does it so many nights. He's special, when he gets it going full speed."

screengrab Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to the news media after Friday night's game.

Guard Jrue Holiday finished with 22 points, while center Brook Lopez scored 16.

The Bucks shot 52% from the field, an improvement over Wednesday night's loss to Atlanta.

Milwaukee also clamped down on Hawks guard Trae Young. Young finished with 15 points, 33 fewer than he scored during the first game of the series.

The Bucks victory Friday night means they will have at least one more game in Milwaukee, next Thursday night. Game 4 will be in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Prior to Friday's game, the Milwaukee Health Department and the Bucks gave two free tickets to one of the people who agreed to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the department booth outside the Fiserv Forum. An MHD spokesperson says 14 people received a shot.

