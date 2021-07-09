© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Commission Will Reinstate Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales Next Week

By Associated Press
Published July 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will return to his post as the city's top cop next week, the city's police commission said Friday.

Morales will return to his old job on Monday, the commission said in a statement.

Morales retired in August after the commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department.

Morales sued for damages and Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled in May that Morales should be reinstated on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settled the lawsuit. Morales’ attorneys agreed to continue settlement negotiations through Monday.

The commission said in its statement that the department is still managing “significant internal and external challenges.”

“The (commission) is committed to working with Mr. Morales and the community to address these challenges and increase both safety and justice in Milwaukee,” the statement said.

Morales' attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, didn't immediately respond to a message Friday.

Associated Press
