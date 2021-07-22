MKE Black Hosts Summer Marketplace Series To Promote Local Black-Owned Businesses

MKE Black is hosting an outdoor marketplace focused on supporting local, Black-owned businesses this Saturday, July 24 at the Beerline Plaza, located 3356 North Holston Street in Milwaukee, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. From cotton candy to jerk chicken — there will be a lot of food, music and local shopping to check out.

Last year, MKE Black launched an app to provide a resource and guide to Black-owned businesses in the Milwaukee area.

The organization is 100% volunteer-run, and has grown to host social events throughout the city. "Each marketplace has been different," says Rick Banks, the executive director of MKE Black. "Even myself, I'm discovering new Black-owned businesses at these events."

This is just one event that Milwaukeeans can visit to support Black-owned businesses. Banks recommends if you want to support Black-owned businesses all-year round is to make it intentional.

He says, "Make a day or a couple of days in the month [and] check out the [MKE Black] app. Pick a random restaurant, or if you're thinking about buying some new shoes [to] check out a local Black-owned shoe store." Banks also suggests to check out the MKE Black online directory.

The MKE Black app is available at the Google Play store and the App Store.