© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MKE Black Hosts Summer Marketplace Series To Promote Local Black-Owned Businesses

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng
Published July 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
MKE Black Summer Marketplace Series
Courtesy of Rick Banks
/
Marketplace attendees try out the variety of food, drinks and shopping at MKE Black's Summer Marketplace held on June 26.

MKE Black is hosting an outdoor marketplace focused on supporting local, Black-owned businesses this Saturday, July 24 at the Beerline Plaza, located 3356 North Holston Street in Milwaukee, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. From cotton candy to jerk chicken — there will be a lot of food, music and local shopping to check out.

Last year, MKE Black launched an app to provide a resource and guide to Black-owned businesses in the Milwaukee area.

The organization is 100% volunteer-run, and has grown to host social events throughout the city. "Each marketplace has been different," says Rick Banks, the executive director of MKE Black. "Even myself, I'm discovering new Black-owned businesses at these events."

This is just one event that Milwaukeeans can visit to support Black-owned businesses. Banks recommends if you want to support Black-owned businesses all-year round is to make it intentional.

He says, "Make a day or a couple of days in the month [and] check out the [MKE Black] app. Pick a random restaurant, or if you're thinking about buying some new shoes [to] check out a local Black-owned shoe store." Banks also suggests to check out the MKE Black online directory.

The MKE Black app is available at the Google Play store and the App Store.

Tags

WUWMLake EffectEventsbusiness
Mallory Cheng
Mallory Cheng joined WUWM as a Producer of Lake Effect in June 2021.
See stories by Mallory Cheng
Related Content