Eli Pariser: How Can We Reshape Our Digital Platforms To Be More Welcoming Spaces?

Eli Pariser has an optimistic vision for our digital public spaces. He says that by structuring them like real-life parks, libraries, and town halls, we can create more welcoming, safe places online.

About Eli Pariser

Eli Pariser is the co-director of New_Public at the National Conference on Citizenship, where he is working to create democracy-friendly spaces in the digital landscape.

He previously was the Executive Director of MoveOn.org where he led the organization's opposition to the Iraq war. Pariser is also the founder of Upworthy and the author of The Filter Bubble: How The New Personalized Web Is Changing What We Read And How We Think.

He has a BA from Bard College at Simon's Rock and an honorary doctorate from Dominican University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

