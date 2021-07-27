Philippine Weightlifter Captures Olympic Gold And Makes History

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. After almost 100 years, the Philippines has an Olympic gold medalist. Hidilyn Diaz won in the 55 kilogram category of women's weightlifting. She set two records along the way. This is her fourth Olympics. Diaz has been weightlifting since she was a kid. She started by lifting pieces of wood before working up to concrete. Now, she's lifting the spirits of her countrymen and women.

