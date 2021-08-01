Some Of Our Favorite Olympic Photos, So Far

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games well under way, we wanted to take the opportunity to share with you some of the photos that stood out to us. Photographers from around the world are working to preserve the memory of what it is like to be an Olympian.

Enjoy!

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images / Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats on July 30, 2021.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images / The U.S. team celebrates after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's quarter-final soccer match between Netherlands and the U.S. on July 30, 2021.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / U.S.'s Anastasija Zolotic celebrates winning against Russia's Tatiana Minina in the taekwondo women's 57kg gold medal bout on July 25, 2021.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / USA's Damian Lillard, left, looks on as teammate Devin Booker fights for a rebound with France's Rudy Gobert during the men's preliminary round group A basketball match between France and USA on July 25, 2021.

Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images / Belgium's Wout van Aert competes in the men's cycling road individual time trial on July 28, 2021.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / Chad's Marlyse Hourtou shoots an arrow during the women's individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images / Taiwan's Wang Chi-lin, bottom, and Taiwan's Lee Yang react after winning their men's doubles badminton group stage match against Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Indonesia's Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on July 27, 2021.

Clive Mason / Getty Images / Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Team Great Britain head out onto the water to compete in the Men's Skiff 49er class on July 29, 2021.

Frank Franklin II / AFP via Getty Images / U.S.'s Delante Marquis Johnson takes a punch from Argentina's Brian Agustin Arregui during their men's welter (63-69kg) preliminaries boxing match on July 24, 2021.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images / Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo competes in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition on July 26, 2021. Chinshanlo ended in third place, receiving the bronze medal.

Kazuhiro Fujihara / AFP via Getty Images / Japan's pitcher Yukiko Ueno, 2nd left, and catcher Haruka Agatsuma, center, celebrate their gold medal victory as other teammates run to join on July 27, 2021.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images / Italy's Alice Volpi, left, compete against France's Pauline Ranvier in the women's foil team semifinal bout on July 29, 2021.

Oliver Morin / AFP via Getty Images / Brazil's Italo Ferreira rides a wave during the men's Surfing first round at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 25, 2021. Ferreira was the gold medal winner of the category.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images / U.S.'s Kathleen Ledecky competes in the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event on July 28, 2021. Ledecky finished in first place, forming a 1-2 with Erica Sullivan for the U.S.

Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images / Winner Bermuda's Flora Duffy, center, third-placed U.S.'s Katie Zaferes, top left, and second-placed Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, right, react after completing the women's individual triathlon competition on July 27, 2021.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images / Japan's Mima Ito serves to Portugal's Fu Yu during her women's singles round 3 table tennis match on July 27, 2021.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / Latvia's teammates celebrate after wining at the end of the men's gold medal 3x3 basketball final match between Russia and Latvia on July 28, 2021.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / Zongyuan Wang and Siyi Xie of Team China compete during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard final to win the gold medal on July 28, 2021.

Martin Bernetti / AFP via Getty Images / France's left back Timothey N'Guessan, left, is fouled by Brazil's left back Thiagus Petrus during the men's Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Brazil and France on July 26, 2021.