Jeffrey Norman named Milwaukee Police Chief

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT
Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department
Calls for changes in policing have amplified in Milwaukee over the last year. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman talks about what has and has not changed within the department.

Jeffrey Norman has been named to a four-year term as chief of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The acting police chief was approved unanimously Thursday night by the board of the Fire & Police Commission.

Commissioners pointed to Norman’s commitment to community-oriented policing, and his dedication to the progress of all of Milwaukee as examples of why they favored him as chief.

Board chair Ed Fallone said board members hope Norman continues to lead the department in the same direction it’s been going since he’s been acting chief. He took that post in December of 2020.

Fallone said community-oriented policing is not a practice uniformly adopted by police departments in the U.S., including in Milwaukee.

"I think the members of the Commission are fully supportive of community-oriented policing as a strategy, and Jeffrey Norman demonstrated in his time as acting chief that he is fully committed to that strategy as well," Fallone said.

After the vote, Norman was emotional as he expressed his gratitude, saying he was "honored and deeply humbled by the board’s unanimous support." Norman continued, "I look forward to continuing to work with the FPC for the betterment of our city."

Norman will serve a four-year term after he takes the oath in the coming weeks.

Teran Powell
Teran Powell joined WUWM in the fall of 2017 as the station’s very first Eric Von Fellow.
