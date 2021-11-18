© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist in the new film 'C'mon C'mon'

By Mandalit del Barco
Published November 18, 2021 at 4:02 AM CST

Mike Mills wrote and directed the new film C'mon C'mon, inspired by his relationship with his own child. Mills says his work is about memory and capturing the essence of the people he loves.

