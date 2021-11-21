2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx review

Subaru has this love-all thing going with the environment, and who can blame it? National Parks and dogs are universally loved and tying your sales to either seems like a no-brainer. I mean, baseball and apple pie had already been tried.

Subie’s latest love is its large SUV the Ascent, although it’s only moderately large, keeping in mind that its customers likely won’t want to pull a Queen Mary-size trailer to the campgrounds. It’s unique too in that while being only modestly big it can seat up to eight people — the third row being best for short hauls and assuming a second row bench seat. The tester had second-row captain’s chairs, so could carry seven.

To sexy up its models Subaru has added Onyx editions, which means trim is blacked out, such as the grille, roof rails, wheel well cladding, mirrors, a rear spoiler, and exterior badging. Even the Onyx’s special 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels are black. The effect is somewhat slimming and stealthy. Plus this one was Autumn Green Metallic, which means a somewhat gray green with some sparkle, but a shade that mostly serves as forest camouflage.

Ascent is easily the most comfortable Subaru. I own an Outback and the ride in the longer wheelbase Ascent is light years smoother, not that the Outback is harsh. Handling too is nimble considering this is a 196.8-inch long vehicle. Most large utes feel big and somewhat cumbersome, not the Ascent. A trip out Holy Hill way proved its grip and stability in sweeping turns littered with falling leaves, and its comfort on some questionable rural roads.

Power is another water bottle in Ascent’s backpack. Subie is known for its boxer engines, also known as horizontally-opposed as the pistons move back and forth nearly horizontally like a boxer’s arms. This is the newer 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that pounds out 260 horsepower — enough to gallop up to highway speeds with ease while dispensing only moderate engine drone (something my Outback has aplenty).

Power is linked to the AWD system via a Lineartronic CVT, or continuously variable transmission. Subaru and Nissan seem to have figured these out best among the automakers, their purpose being smooth and efficient power that saves fuel. I’ll drone on about that in a bit.

But shifts seem properly stepped and smooth, which creates further comfort for the family.

Inside, the Onyx edition gets all jiggy with fake carbon fiber trim on the dash and doors and figuring you’ll likely be hiking and biking the seats are made of a soft StarTex water-repellant material. It looks a bit like leather but is actually more cushioned and feels softer to the touch, but remains easy to clean.

Seats here are gray with charcoal-colored trim and gray stitching. Dash and doors are black except for the fake carbon fiber trim, while door releases are chrome and there’s satin chrome finish by the console shifter. Gloss black trims the center stack and the 8-inch touchscreen. A smaller 6.5-inch screen comes in base models.

I like how the touchscreen works, and that there are knobs for volume and tuning. Tri-zone climate controls are also standard, meaning separate front seat controls, plus a system for the second row occupants.

1 of 3 — 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx interior Seats in the Ascent are gray with charcoal-colored trim and gray stitching. Dash and doors are black except for a fake carbon fiber trim, and gloss black trims the center stack and the 8-inch touchscreen. Mark Savage 2 of 3 — 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx interior Tri-zone climate controls are standard for the Ascent, meaning separate front seat controls, plus a system for the second row occupants. Mark Savage 3 of 3 — 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx interior Head and legroom is excellent in front and row two of the Ascent but row three is tighter on leg and knee room. So if you need a third row on occasions, but not always, Ascent is a healthy hauler of both people and gear. Mark Savage

A $2,200 option package upgrades to that 8-inch screen, which I like better than the massive reflective screen now in Outbacks. Other goodies in the package include a cargo cover, which can be stored under the cargo floor, a voice-activated Tom-Tom navigation system, smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a spectacular panoramic sunroof. I only wish wireless phone charging were part of this gig.

Standard here are heated seats and the heated steering wheel for the Onyx, plus there’s a power hatch and all the safety equipment that Subaru has to offer via its EyeSight system.

That encompasses a lot and it functions efficiently. There’s blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and centering, emergency braking, automatic high beams, and steering responsive LED headlights.

I also like the X-mode button on the console that is meant for off-roading. It is basically a hill-descent system to keep the vehicle, which has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, from over accelerating down a steep incline or loose soft or rocky surface. That allows the driver to better maintain control when off road.

I’d be remiss to not mention the excellent head and legroom in front and row two. Row three is tighter on leg and knee room and occupants will want to talk nice to row two folks so they will slide their seats forward a bit.

Also a plus for all Subarus is the A-pillar and mirror placement on the doors. There’s a sealed vent window between the two that give better side sightlines than in most SUVs and crossovers, notorious for their monster A-pillar/mirror combos that obstruct side views.

Cargo space is modest behind that third row seat, but wonderful once it's down. So if you need a third row on occasions, but not always, Ascent is a healthy hauler of both people and gear. It also will pull 5,000 pounds, so campers and two-up trailers are no problem.

Mark Savage The Subaru Ascent's cargo space is modest behind the third row seat, but wonderful once it's down. It also will haul up to 5,000 pounds with Subaru's newer 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pounds out 260 horsepower.

Two things that could be improved though are interior noise levels and gas mileage. I noticed more road and wind noise in the Ascent than in some competing SUVs and crossovers. It wasn’t a racket, just more noticeable than in a few others.

MPG is my bigger concern. I love the outdoors and clean air and national parks and all that as much as the next person, but I managed just 21.7 mpg in a fairly even highway to city mix. EPA says 20 mpg city and 26 highway for Ascent. After driving the marginally smaller Kia Sorento hybrid a week earlier and netting 37.6 mpg, I was shocked by the low average here. Subaru needs a hybrid system, and now, for its entire lineup. Hybrids are a stepping stone to cleaner air and better climate, so you’d think would be a major part of Subie’s technology platform. Other brands already are there.

Lecture complete!

Finally there’s the price, and here the Ascent continues to impress as much as its driving characteristics did. The Onyx starts at $39,120, including delivery. With its option package it hit $41,320 — just a smidge above the average new car price.

Lesser models are more affordable of course. The base, which seats eight, lists at $32,295 while the top-level Touring starts at $45,445.

Overall the Ascent is atop Subaru’s lineup in performance, comfort and family utility. Its MPG needs work.

Mark Savage Although its MPG needs work, Ascent is atop Subaru’s lineup in performance, comfort and family utility. Plus, the pricing is just as impressive as its driving characteristics, starting at $39,120 including delivery.

Overview: 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx

Hits: Roomy, high-value AWD SUV with good power, nimble handling, comfy ride. Big sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, will seat up to eight. X-mode good for off-roading, soft easy-clean well-formed seats, power hatch, good sightlines and broad range of safety equipment.

Misses: No wireless charging, interior could be quieter. MPG not impressive, could use hybrid system.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo boxer 4, 260 hp /277 torque

Transmission: Lineartronic CVT automatic

Weight: 4,542 lbs.

Wheelbase: 113.8 in.

Length: 196.8 in.

Cargo: 17.6-86.0 cu.ft.

Tow: 5,000 lbs.

MPG: 20/26

Base Price: $39,120 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $36,648

Major Options: Package (cargo cover, panoramic moonroof, STARLINK 8.0 nav, 8-in. high-res touchscreen, smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, voice-activated nav by TomTom), $2,200

Test vehicle: $41,320

Sources: Subaru, Kelley Blue Book

Editor's Note: Mark Savage's auto review column, Savage On Wheels, looks at a new vehicle every week and tells consumers what’s good, what’s not so good, and how the vehicle fits into the marketplace.

