Photos: A look back on the Jan. 6 insurrection

It's been one year since the insurrection at the United States Capitol building. Following a a speech by Donald Trump where he again pushed lies about the 2020 election, the nation held its breath as it watched protesters breach the symbol of our nation's democracy.

During the chaos, congress members feared for their lives while rioters terrorized Capitol police officers. Windows were shattered, violence ensued and lives were lost.

Here is a look back at some of the moments that occurred on that day.

John Minchillo / AP / AP In this Jan. 6, 2021 photo, Donald Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington, near the White House.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images / Getty Images Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

John Minchillo / AP / AP Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.

Jose Luis Magana / AP / AP Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol.

Cheriss May / Getty Images / Getty Images A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP U.S. Capitol Police agents aim their guns as a pro-Trump mob tries to break into the House of Representatives chamber trying to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, in blue shirt, talks to one of the rioters.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images / Getty Images A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police before being pushed out.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images National Guard troops are seen behind shields as they clear a street from protestors outside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.