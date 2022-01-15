© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Carl Bernstein's new memoir honors the 'glorious chaos' of the newsroom

By Scott Simon
Published January 15, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST

Carl Bernstein has written a colorful memoir, and it's not about Deep Throat, Richard Nixon, Watergate, or Supreme Court justices, but the kinds of people who used to be called "ink-strained wretches": Newspaper people. From the times he was 16, he worked as a copy-kid on the old Washington Star, where he fell in love — I think that's the word to use — with what he call the "glorious chaos" and "purposeful commotion" of the newsroom.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
