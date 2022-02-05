Fresh Air Weekend: Director Guillermo del Toro; The science of heartbreak

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Guillermo del Toro says his future was set the first time he saw 'Frankenstein': The Mexican filmmaker says seeing the 1931 Frankenstein as a child was like being "struck by a lightning bolt." Del Toro's latest film, Nightmare Alley, stars Bradley Cooper as a carnival grifter.

Heartbroken? There's a scientific reason why breaking up feels so rotten: Science writer Florence Williams experienced what felt like a brain injury when her husband left her after more than 25 years. Her new book is Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey.

