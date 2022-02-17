Animal behavior program at Carroll University hands out dogs and life lessons

Training a dog can be incredibly difficult. It requires building a relationship and learning how to communicate with an animal who can't explicitly say what they need. Carroll University's animal behavior program helps guide students through these challenges.

The program pairs students with dogs from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS), teaching students what it's like to be the main caretaker for a dog, how to juggle a variety of responsibilities and how to overcome these challenges through training.

Dr. Lee Lee is an assistant professor of animal behavior, and Sophia Nijem is a senior at Carroll University. They join Lake Effect's Joy Powers to talk about the program. The foster dogs trained through the animal behavior program will be available for adoption from HAWS at the end of the course in early May.