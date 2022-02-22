Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Ahmad Arbery's 3 killers found guilty of federal hate crimes
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
A jury in Brunswick, Ga., has reached a verdict in the case of three white men facing hate crimes charges in the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
