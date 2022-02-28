© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST

Diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for Monday. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country every day. The EU and Germany announced moves to support Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep