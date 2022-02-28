Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Morning news brief
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST
Diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for Monday. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country every day. The EU and Germany announced moves to support Ukraine.
