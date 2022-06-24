With federal protections overturned, abortions to halt in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. It is now technically illegal to get an abortion in the state of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortions, making it a felony offense. The language of the law does allow a woman to legally destroy her own fetus or embryo and grants immunity only if an abortion is needed to save a woman’s life and is performed at a hospital.

Another state law, passed in 1985, prohibits abortions performed after a fetus reaches viability — when it could survive outside the womb — conflicting with the 1849 ban.

Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee following Friday's ruling. The organization's president, Tanya Atkinson, said in a statement that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”

In a statement, Wisconsin Family Action's Julaine Appling said, "For my entire adult life, I have worked and prepared for this day. I remain hopeful that Wisconsin’s pre-Roe prohibition on abortion will only be eclipsed by an authentic respect for life ethic. I pray that grace and compassion toward all women experiencing unintended pregnancies becomes the norm and that those who have experienced an abortion and its after-effects would find healing and wholeness."

She continued, “We call upon Attorney General Josh Kaul and all county district attorneys to uphold the 1849 law that is still enforceable. We ask simply that you do your job and set aside your personal political agendas."

Whether the 1849 abortion ban is enforceable is expected to be the center of yet-to-be-filed lawsuits. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General, Josh Kaul, argues that the law is so old that it’s unenforceable. Kaul said he would have news next week about next steps in reaction to the court's ruling.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, released a statement, saying: "I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that all people have abortion access and reproductive freedom in Wisconsin."

Evers called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session this week in an effort to repeal the 1849 abortion ban, but lawmakers refused to take action. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Marquette politics professor Paul Nolette says it is unclear who's going to enforce Wisconsin's abortion ban or how that's going to work, since it's such an old law that doesn't give a whole lot of detail.

He says either Wisconsin's Republican-led Legislature would have to clarify the law and have that signed into law by whoever the governor is, or the courts would have to decide how this law is to take effect.

