Sunday Puzzle: Postmarked, T-N
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a compound word or familiar two-word phrase with the initials T-N, as in the postal abbreviation for Tennessee.
Ex. How a company or commercial product is known --> TRADE NAME
1. Thirty minus one
2. Bit of info on a business card
3. Kind of sweater with a high collar
4. ABC, CBS, or Fox
5. What divides a court at Wimbledon
6. Target for a pedicurist
7. U.S. government security with a fixed interest rate
8. Of the highest quality
9. Host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"
10. Cartoonist who created the Republican and Democratic party symbols
11. Presidential daughter with a 1971 White House wedding
12. Direction straight up according to the earth's axis
13. Difficult puzzle, metaphorically
Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Name a food item in seven letters. Move the first letter to the fifth position and you'll get two words that are synonyms. What are they?
Challenge answer: Brisket --> risk, bet
Winner: Stephen Mesi of Alhambra, CA
This week's challenge: This week's challenge will require a little research. The 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 1992 Olympic gold medal in giant slalom both suggest, phonetically, a certain square number. What is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
