Capitol Notes: Midterms heat up, check-in on the state supreme court race & voting law cases

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
wisconsin state capitol
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
JR Ross of WisPolitics.com digs into the big Wisconsin races less than two months to the 2022 midterm election.

On this week’s Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com weighs in on parallels and differences in the Wisconsin governor’s race from four years ago, candidate Tim Michels’ charitable donations and pitchfork comments, and strategies in that race on both sides.

Ross also addresses the race for U.S. Senate, whether Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes is distancing himself from Governor Tony Evers and President Joe Biden, and how Barnes could handle attacks from the GOP. Ross also covers conservative former state supreme court justice Daniel Kelly’s entry into the 2023 state supreme court race and recent developments in Wisconsin voting law cases.

