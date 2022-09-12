Capitol Notes: Midterms heat up, check-in on the state supreme court race & voting law cases

On this week’s Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com weighs in on parallels and differences in the Wisconsin governor’s race from four years ago, candidate Tim Michels’ charitable donations and pitchfork comments, and strategies in that race on both sides.

Ross also addresses the race for U.S. Senate, whether Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes is distancing himself from Governor Tony Evers and President Joe Biden, and how Barnes could handle attacks from the GOP. Ross also covers conservative former state supreme court justice Daniel Kelly’s entry into the 2023 state supreme court race and recent developments in Wisconsin voting law cases.

