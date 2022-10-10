© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes: A closer look at debates in the contests for Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Senate

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published October 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, analyzes what's at stake for the candidates.

It's debate time in Wisconsin's fall elections!

So, in this edition of Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, discusses last Friday's debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. JR also takes a peek at the Senate debate scheduled for Thursday, October 13.

This Friday, Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are slated for their only debate of the governor's race. So, what's at stake there? The answer is on Capitol Notes.

