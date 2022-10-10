Capitol Notes: A closer look at debates in the contests for Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Senate

It's debate time in Wisconsin's fall elections!

So, in this edition of Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, discusses last Friday's debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. JR also takes a peek at the Senate debate scheduled for Thursday, October 13.

This Friday, Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are slated for their only debate of the governor's race. So, what's at stake there? The answer is on Capitol Notes.