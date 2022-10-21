Brooks expected to call more witnesses in Waukesha parade deaths trial, following opening statement

More defense witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday in the Waukesha parade deaths trial.

Defendant Darrell Brooks, who continues to represent himself in the courtroom, began calling and questioning his witnesses Thursday afternoon after delivering an emotional opening statement as he formally began his defense.

The Milwaukee man faces six counts of intentional homicide and seventy other charges, after he allegedly drove his red Ford Escape SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade last November.

He plead not guilty.

Brooks told the jury Thursday that there are two sides to every story, but so far, only one side has been heard.

"I've sat back and watched countless narratives that have been put out there, the way this incident has been portrayed at times. Finally, everyone's getting a chance to get the full story," Brooks said.

Brooks says it's not lost on him that the incident was very tragic and that many people are still healing.

"But, I'm confident the evidence will show that this incident was not planned. This incident was not intentional. This incident was never even thought about," Brooks said.

Brooks began crying during part of his opening statement and had to dry his eyes. After Judge Jennifer Dorow gave him time to compose himself, he called two of his roughly twelve planned witnesses.

Image from media room video monitor / Defense witness Heather Riemer responds to a question from defendant Darrell Brooks, during Thursday afternoon's court session.

One of them, Heather Riemer, said she watched the parade with her family, and testified that she saw the Ford SUV go past her.

Then Brooks asked: "Did you yourself observe the vehicle that passed you. Did you yourself witness anyone injured by the vehicle?"

Riemer: "I don't believe so."

Under cross-examination from a Waukesha County prosecutor, Riemer testified that shortly before the parade, she saw a man she later found out was Brooks driving a red Ford SUV the wrong way down a one-way street. But under final questioning from Brooks, Riemer said she couldn't tell if the accused was also driving the red SUV she saw on the parade route.

It's expected that Friday, that among other witnesses, Brooks will call his former girlfriend Erika Patterson back to the witness stand. Patterson earlier testified for the prosecution about an altercation she had with Brooks before he allegedly drove onto the parade route.

