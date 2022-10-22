© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A boat of octogenarians rowers is competing in Boston

WGBH Radio | By Craig LeMoult
Published October 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT

Thousands of rowers are in Boston this weekend for the world's largest 3-day rowing regatta. One boat has eight rowers and a coxswain who are all in their 80s or almost there.

Craig LeMoult
