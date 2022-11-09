5 things to do in Milwaukee this November

It's the start of the holiday season here in Milwaukee and as many of us get ready for celebrations with family and friends, we're looking at some events to help us reconnect with the community.

Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city. r.

Woods shares five things to do this November in Milwaukee:

1. Ex Fabula Deaf Story Jam

Their StorySlam event is similar to a poetry slam but for deep, personal stories. Ex Fabula does a community engagement event where they train members of the deaf community to serve as storytelling coaches for other deaf community members.

Deaf Story Slam is the product of this training and will feature stories in American Sign Language and spoken English. The event is on Nov. 9 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

2. Mitchell Park Domes Winter Adaptation

Mitchell Park Domes is putting on a family-friendly educational program on how different types of plants and animals prepare for winter designed for ages five to ten. The event is on Nov. 12 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.

3. Thriveon King

A new building is coming to the Harambee area on Martin Luther King Drive. It will be an apartment complex. Investors want to seek community input for what should be in the non-residential part of the building—the bottom floor accessible to the surrounding community.

4. Milwaukee Public Library Snack Hack

Snack Hack is a weekly program that the Milwaukee Public Library does at its Mitchell Street branch. You can learn how to make a new snack every week, the chemistry behind that snack, and the history/culture behind it. The weekly event runs through mid-December.

5. Public Allies Wisconsin

Public Allies Wisconsin is an organization that trains around 40 young people to work in nonprofits each year, usually in some community engagement role. This year's class of Public Allies and likely future leaders of our community will be available for a meet and greet during their fundraiser, Wakanda Forever: Red Carpet Premiere & Pre-Party with PAWI. The event is on Nov. 11 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.