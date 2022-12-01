Milwaukee event celebrates holiday folktale of Krampus

Krampus is a horned figure associated with the holidays. The story is it scares children who have misbehaved while St. Nicholas rewards those who've been good with gifts. The folktale dates back to the 16th century and comes from the Alpine region of Europe, but it is also recognized—by different names—in Germany, Austria, Croatia, and parts of northern Italy.

"The idea behind it is kids are told that if they behave, they're going to get a treat, usually from Saint Nicholas or a character like that. But if they have been misbehaving, then this horrible monster is going to show up to scare them and maybe abduct them," Tea Krulos explains. He's organizing Milwaukee's 5th Annual Krampusnacht event.

This year the event will take place in the Brewery District on Dec. 4th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Troy Freund

/ WUWM

The event will feature a holiday market where you can buy from local artists and makers. There will be music and other performances as well as a Krampuslauf.

"Which is a Krampus run. People would dress up in these costumes, and they used to run through the villages. You know, scaring children, having drinks and just having a good time... we have a group of people in costumes who are going to be marching through the streets showing off their costume," Krulos explains.

Krulos says the holidays can be a stressful time of year for many and this event is intended for people who want to let loose and have a little bit of creepy holiday fun.

"At our holiday Milwaukee Krampusnacht, the only expectation is that you show up and have fun and maybe dress like a monster, if you want to," says Krulos.