Evers asks for unity on inauguration day in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez are promoting unity. But as the new political year gets underway, they're also making it clear where they differ with Republicans who control the state Legislature.

Tuesday, after being sworn in for a second four-year-term, Evers delivered a speech, repeatedly asking state politicians to work together on topics like protecting democracy and investing in schools, health care and infrastructure.

But the governor also called for restoring abortion rights blocked by last summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and the 1849 state law banning almost all abortions in Wisconsin.

Evers said bringing back those rights would also help the state economy.

"If we want to make sure we can compete for talented workers and businesses, against other states, then we ought to start by making sure that when workers and businesses look to relocate to Wisconsin, part of that calculus doesn't include themselves, their loved ones or their workers being stripped of their reproductive freedom just for moving here,” he said.

Screen capture WisconsinEye / Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking during Tuesday's inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol in Madison with Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez on the left.

After being sworn in for her first term as lieutenant governor, Brookfield resident Sara Rodriguez said that as a nurse and a mother, she believes reproductive health care is health care.

"And that every person … should have the right to health care decisions without interference from elected officials, who know nothing about their faith, their family or their circumstances,” she said.

Screen capture WisconsinEye / New and newly reelected members of the state Senate are sworn into office by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler

Republican leaders in the state Assembly and Senate did not mention abortion during speeches Tuesday after new and newly reelected members of those chambers were sworn in.

But in recent weeks, the GOP leaders have mentioned possibly adding more exceptions to the state abortion ban.

Democrats say that would still fall short of the rights women had before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Evers and newly reelected state Attorney General Josh Kaul still support a lawsuit challenging the 1849 statute, a case that may not be resolved for months.

For Republicans, a key priority seems to be cutting taxes. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahie of Oostburg said inflation is hurting Wisconsin families.

"The best way to help them out is reducing their tax burden. We have a chance to reshape our tax policies,” he said.

Screen capture from WisconsinEye / Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is sworn in as speaker by state Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Racine County said he wants to encourage younger people and retirees to stay in Wisconsin, and wouldn't mind if tax cuts help the wealthy.

"Having a discussion about our tax burden can help with our demographic challenges. And just to be clear — it's not about rewarding the wealthy, even though there is absolutely nothing wrong with that,” he said.

But Evers seemed to draw the line on who should benefit from tax cuts. "It should be targeted to the middle class, to give working families a little breathing room in their family budget. Not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don't need extra help to afford rising costs,” he said.

So while there's talk of unity at the state Capitol, hang on — there's disagreement on some key issues.

