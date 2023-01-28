Fresh Air Weekend: F. Murray Abraham; Revisiting the Waco siege

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Winning an Oscar almost cost F. Murray Abraham his career — but he bounced back: The White Lotus star won the 1985 Best Actor Oscar for Amadeus. "I became full of myself," he says, and began turning down film roles — after a while, the phone stopped ringing.

Natasha Lyonne shows off her 'Poker Face' in a clever series inspired by 'Columbo': Lyonne plays a cocktail waitress with an odd psychic power: She can sense when people aren't telling the truth, which makes her a great (accidental) detective in this delightful new Peacock series.

30 years after the siege, 'Waco' examines what led to the catastrophe: Writer Jeff Guinn draws on new interviews with federal agents and surviving Branch Davidians in his account of the confrontation, which left scores of people dead, including more than 20 children.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Winning an Oscar almost cost F. Murray Abraham his career — but he bounced back

Natasha Lyonne shows off her 'Poker Face' in a clever series inspired by 'Columbo'

30 years after the siege, 'Waco' examines what led to the catastrophe

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.