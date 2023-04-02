LSU beats Iowa to win 1st NCAA title

Updated April 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM ET

Louisiana State University's Tigers bested University of Iowa's Hawkeyes 102-85 to win their first national basketball title in school history. Despite yet another stellar performance from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes' late comeback run couldn't match LSU's offensive stride.

It was just one of many records posted in the NCAA women's final game. Here are some more firsts from the most-viewed women's March Madness ever:

A women's team broke the 100-point mark for the first time in a national championship game. The 102 points the Tigers put up passed the previous record of 97 points that Texas scored against Southern California in 1986.

LSU's Kim Mulkey became the first women's coach to win national titles at two different schools. (And the first to do it outfitted in a flashy, sequined tiger-striped pantsuit, no less.)

Iowa's Clark set the NCAA record for most points in a tournament, 191, smashing the 177-point record set by Sheryl Swoopes in 1993. Also notable: During this year's Elite Eight round, Clark became the first player — men's or women's — to achieve a 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.