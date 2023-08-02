© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How the Milwaukee Public Library became a social media star

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver,
Robert Larry
Published August 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
The Milwaukee Public Library is a TikTok and Instagram star. Its social media team is churning out funny, thought-provoking and inclusive videos that play on the latest memes, sounds and trends.

The account broaches everything from how to access library resources, to asking for help about sensitive topics, to tracking down seasoned librarians who are happy to help with difficult research.

Evan Szymkowski is an accountant at the library and Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs is volunteer coordinator. For them, the videos are a way to advocate for libraries — not just in Milwaukee — but everywhere as well.

"We do try to keep our content broad so that anyone could enjoy it ... because at this point, we do have a national and international audience. So, I think we try to talk about libraries more in general," says Siemsen-Fuchs.

Szymkowski adds, "What we've been able to accomplish with our page, I think, is that we've inspired so many to go into their own communities and really take notice of libraries. It's a wonderful thing ... that we're able to help each other."

"I think it's definitely worthy of a fandom, just that the the concept of public libraries is an incredible concept," says Siemsen-Fuchs. "And I'm just so grateful that [libraries are] a thing because [they are] incredible."

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
