U.S. and Israeli confrontations with Iran-backed militias have increased

By Asma Khalid,
Peter Kenyon
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. and Israel have been getting into more frequent conflicts with Iran-backed militias around the Middle East.

Corrected: December 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
A previous version of this audio story incorrectly stated that a U.S. service member was killed at a base in northern Iraq and that the U.S. responded with a strike in Syria that killed an Iranian commander. In fact, no U.S. service member was killed in northern Iraq and it was Israel that Iran claims fired an air strike into Syria, killing an Iranian commander.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
