Getting out a bad relationship can be difficult. Animal shelter has a way to help

Getting out of a bad relationship can be hard, so a New Jersey animal shelter has a suggestion to make it easier - neuter your ex. The shelter neuters or sprays feral cats to help with overpopulation, and for 50 bucks, they'll name one of those cats after your ex. If you're feeling less vindictive, relationship experts also suggest journaling or travel or picking up new hobbies. Choice is yours.

