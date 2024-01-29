Joni Mitchell has never performed at the Grammys — that's about to change

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHELSEA MORNING")

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Joni Mitchell has won nine Grammy Awards and has been nominated 18 times in her six-decade career. Remarkably, she's never performed the award ceremony, and that's about to change. The folk icon will sing at the event for the first time this Sunday. Mitchell also has a chance to add to her trophy case. Her live album "Joni Mitchell In Newport" is up for Best Folk Album.

