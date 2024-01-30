Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk recently received a royal surprise

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Actor Bob Odenkirk recently received a royal surprise. The comedian and "Breaking Bad" star learned that he is a distant cousin of the U.K.'s King Charles III. The news was revealed to Odenkirk by host Henry Louis Gates during the actor's appearance on the PBS show "Finding Your Roots" that's airing tonight. Odenkirk says he's not a big fan of the monarchy, but who knows? Maybe if he met the king, he might change his mind and say, it's Saul Good-man (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

