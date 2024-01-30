Why doesn't Martin Scorsese join crowds in theaters to watch his own films?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Martin Scorsese has another Oscar nomination for best director - his 10th. He recently revealed why he doesn't join crowds in theaters to watch his own films. Could it be that they're sometimes more than three hours long, like "Killers Of The Flower Moon"? Maybe. But he told Variety it's mostly because he's short and doesn't want to deal with people taller sitting in front of him. Down in front - I'm trying to watch the movie here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

